Red Sox vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Tampa Bay’s previous success against Boston carry into Monday night’s Red Sox vs. Rays matchup at 6:50 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Boston Red Sox (-104) at 960 Tampa Bay Rays (-112); o/u 7.5

6:50 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Red Sox vs. Rays: Bettors Favoring Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Devers homers in fifth straight game

Rafael Devers homered in a fifth straight game Sunday against the Cardinals. He took Ryan Fernandez deep in the sixth inning today. Devers had four homers in 31 games this season before this stretch. He’s also now working on a nine-game hitting streak, though he’s totaled just 11 hits in that span. His average is actually lower now (.285) than it was two weeks ago. His .555 slugging percentage is vastly improved, though.

Paredes hits two-run home run

Isaac Paredes hit a two-run home run on Sunday against the Blue Jays. Paredes’ homer was the only sign of life for the Rays’ offense on Sunday as they were stifled by Alek Manoah for seven innings. Paredes continues to prove his doubters wrong with a .309 batting average, .916 OPS, and nine home runs on the season.

Red Sox vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 19 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston’s last 7 games against Tampa Bay

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games when playing at home against Boston

Red Sox vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Red Sox are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 3-8 in their last 11 road games and are 2-6 in their last eight games when facing an American League opponent. On the other side, the Rays have won four out of their last five games overall, are 10-2 in their last 12 games against the Red Sox and are 7-3 in their last 10 home games.

Red Sox vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -112