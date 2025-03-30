Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction: Will Sox earn split with Rangers?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on Victory+. It’s Game 4 of a four-game set. Can the Rangers cover the run line as home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Richard Fitts (BOS) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)

The Boston Red Sox are 1-2 straight up this year. Boston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 2-1 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 2-1 straight up this year. Texas is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 1-2 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Boston Red Sox (+155) at 968 Texas Rangers (-190); o/u 8.5

2:35 PM ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Victory+

Red Sox vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox left fielder Kristian Campbell reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-3 loss to Texas on Saturday. In that game, the 22-year-old rookie went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Campbell is hitting .500 with 1 home run, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.483 this season. Kristian Campbell was the #7 prospect in baseball this year and should have some DFS value on Sunday and going forward.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had a monster day at the dish in his team’s 4-3 win over Boston on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 3 with 2 doubles, a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Garcia is batting .333 with 1 homer, 3 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of 1.389 this season. Adolis Garcia had an OPS of .928 in 20 at-bats against Boston last season. That fact makes the Cuban national worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 48-36 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Boston is 50-28 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Texas is 38-46 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Texas is 33-56 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Texas will send 36-year-old Jacob deGrom to the hill for this game. He hasn’t tossed more than 65 innings in a season since the 2021 campaign. Since that season, Jacob deGrom has only made 20 starts over the past 3 seasons combined. At his best, deGrom was one of the top pitchers the sport has ever seen.

But Sunday will be deGrom’s third season with Texas, and it will only be his 10th start with the club. Injuries have kept him off the mound for the Rangers for the past couple of seasons. As such, I’m skeptical that deGrom will simply go back to mowing down hitters as he did back in the earlier part of this decade. I think Boston either earns a series split or comes very close to doing so on Sunday. I’m taking the Red Sox on the run line. The pick is Boston +1.5 runs at -135 odds over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +1.5 (-135)