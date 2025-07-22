Red Sox vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly win the series at home?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Tuesday night. The game is on TBS. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Richard Fitts (BOS) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

The Boston Red Sox are 54-48 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 51-51 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 57-43 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 51-49 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 Boston Red Sox (+166) at 970 Philadelphia Phillies (-202); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Phillies on Monday. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base. For the season, Story is hitting .252 with 15 homers, 59 RBIs, 17 steals, and an OPS of .699 across 377 at-bats. Trevor Story is batting .333 with an OPS of .911 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had a nice day at the plate in his team’s 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Monday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the former Miami Marlin went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, and a stolen base. Realmuto is hitting .270 with 5 homers, 33 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .707 in 311 at-bats this year. The 2-time Gold Glove Award winner is batting .361 with an OPS of .820 over his last 15 games. That fact makes J.T. Realmuto worth a look in DFS on Tuesday.

Red Sox vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 22-25 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 11-18 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 27-15 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Philadelphia is 30-26 straight up after a win this season.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Phillies in this matchup. Some relevant statistics will underscore why. Philadelphia is 13-9 straight up in interleague games and 41-31 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, the Phillies are 32-18 straight up as the home team and 48-30 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, Philadelphia is 45-34 straight up when playing on no rest and 55-38 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is the Phillies -202 on the money line over the Red Sox at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -202