Red Sox vs. Phillies Prediction: Will game turn into pitcher’s duel?

​A crisp midsummer night unfolds at Citizens Bank Park as the Boston Red Sox (54‑47) pay a visit to the Philadelphia Phillies (56‑43) for the opener of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET, televised on NBCS‑PH and NESN. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, July 21, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -205 moneyline favorites to beat the Red Sox, who are +186 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Backing Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of the bets are on the Phillies moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup: Wheelhouse for Wheeler vs. Buehler’s Bounce-Back

The Phillies are sending ace Zack Wheeler to the mound, fresh off a dominant 9‑3, 2.36 ERA campaign—9–3 with 154 strikeouts in 122⅔ innings—though he surrendered four runs over six frames in his final outing pre-break. It won’t shake his confidence: Wheeler hasn’t back‑to‑back struggled since April, and at home (6–1, 1.91 ERA), he’s nearly unhittable.

Boston counters with Walker Buehler, whose season has been rough (6–6, 6.12 ERA), but he’s shown occasional flashes — allowing only three runs in each of his last two starts. Expect Boston to lean on solid pitching and scrappy at-bats to spark offense early against Wheeler and hope for Phillies bullpen attrition late.

Offensive Firepower: Bats vs. Bum-rushing the Bullpen

Boston’s offense has been humming: fifth-most runs in MLB (498 on the season) with 125 homers (.254 avg). Wilyer Abreu’s recent two-homer rout provides momentum, and Alex Bregman (.294/.374/.547) leads a potent lineup. Philadelphia counters with solid numbers as well: 56 wins, top-12 in batting average (.255) and runs per game (4.6), powered by Schwarber (32 HR, 74 RBI), Turner (.288), and Harper (.378 OBP).

Red Sox vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This one shapes up as a pitcher’s duel early, with both starters aiming to silence the opposition. Wheeler has the clear edge, but Buehler’s ability to navigate Philadelphia’s lineup is key. As the game progresses, bullpen depth and clutch hitting—especially from bench bats like Rafaela or Duran for Boston and bench spark plugs for Philly—could tilt the balance late. If the bullpen holds steady and the bats stay alive, expect a close game that stays under the total.

Red Sox vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8