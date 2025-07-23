Red Sox vs. Phillies MLB Prediction: Will Philly pull off the sweep?

The Boston Red Sox (54–49) wrap up their three-game interleague series in Philadelphia tonight, facing off at 7:05 p.m. ET. Boston again sends Lucas Giolito to the mound versus the Phillies’ lefty Jesús Luzardo, with the host club aiming to sweep the series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Phillies matchup?

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Red Sox vs. Phillies MLB Prediction: Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -150 moneyline favorites to beat the Red Sox, who are +125 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Philadelphia.

Pitching Matchup

Lucas Giolito (6–2, 3.59 ERA) has been solid this season, pacing the Red Sox rotation with nine quality starts and a knack for going deep (5+ innings in 8 straight starts). His last outing against the Cubs saw him absorb four earned over 5⅓ innings, but he’s maintained consistent K-production (~8.1 K/9)

Opposing him is Jesús Luzardo (8–5, 4.29 ERA), who has delivered ten quality starts this season with solid strikeout upside (10.7 K/9), albeit a few rougher outings—most recently a 4 ER result in 4⅔ innings against the Angels.

Recent Trends & Team Form

Philadelphia looks to complete the sweep after a convincing 4–1 win Tuesday, powered by Cristopher Sanchez’s complete game and homers from Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies sit at 58–43 and lead the NL East, riding a strong 33–18 home record and success in non-home-run games.

Boston has hit some rough patches recently—losing four of their last five—but remains competitive, batting .253 (5th in MLB) with decent power (127 HR). Still, their .227 clip post-All-Star break suggests they’ll need Giolito to deliver.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

Expect a strategic, low-to-mid scoring finale. Lean Phillies ML (–155) and Under 8.5, with the potential for –1.5 run line as a sharp option. While Giolito is reliable, Philadelphia’s swing-friendly lineup and Luzardo’s ceiling in home matchups give them the edge. Prediction: Phillies 5, Red Sox 3.

Red Sox vs. Phillies MLB PREDICTION: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -154