    MLB Articles

    Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Red Sox vs. Orioles

    The Red Sox vs. Orioles series begins on Memorial Day when the two teams open the entire MLB slate at 1:05 p.m. ET. Will the Orioles’ previous success translate into a win against the Red Sox this afternoon?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Boston Red Sox (+128) at 914 Baltimore Orioles (-152); o/u 8.5

    1:05 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Red Sox vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Abreu has three hits in win over Brewers

    Wilyer Abreu went 3-for-4 with a triple Sunday as the Red Sox edged the Brewers 2-1. Abreu benefitted from having a hit lost in the sun, but he also had a 409-foot triple to center that would have been a homer in 21 ballparks and a lineout with a .630 xBA. Abreu is batting .284/.359/.500 in 167 plate appearances, and while he’s probably overachieving somewhat, he’s certainly worth playing in mixed leagues for now.

    Rutschman hits two-run homer in win vs. Sox

    Adley Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the White Sox on Sunday. Rutschman scored the first runs of the game in the top of the sixth inning when he took Garrett Crochet deep 400 feet at 103 mph off the bat. They were the only two runs the Orioles would wind up needing. The 26-year-old is now slashing .300/.338/.483 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI on the season. If you drafted him, you’re certainly happy.

    The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Boston’s last 25 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Baltimore’s last 21 games when playing at home against Boston

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 16 of Boston’s last 21 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 22-7 in their last 29 games against an opponent from the American League and are 11-4 in their last 15 games against a division rival. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 3-8 in their last 11 games versus Baltimore and are 8-20 in their last 28 games against the rest of the American League East Division.

    Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -152

