Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kutter Crawford set to oppose Corbin Burnes in Wednesday evening’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup at 6:35 p.m. ET, what’s the best bet on the board today in Baltimore?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Boston Red Sox (+150) at 914 Baltimore Orioles (-178); o/u 7.5

6:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Red Sox vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Devers stays hot, has four-hit night

Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in an 8-3 win over the Orioles on Tuesday. It was a solid day at the plate for Devers, who had two hits over 104 mph and is now hitting .295 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 25 games in May. It’s safe to say that he’s rebounded nicely from his slow start to the year, and the counting stats should continue to climb when the Red Sox are able to get Tyler O’Neill, Triston Casas, and Masataka Yoshida back in the lineup around Devers.

Westburg has two-hit night in loss

Jordan Westburg went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI in a loss to the Red Sox. Westburg drove both runs in on a 103.7 mph single in the first inning. He now has 34 RBI to go along with a .291/.351/.508 slash line. While the 25-year-old has cooled down a bit from his torrid start to the season and is pulling the ball far less than he was in April, he continues to produce, hitting .278 with three home runs in 24 games in May. He’s proven himself as a fixture in this lineup.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Baltimore

Orioles are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Red Sox are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Orioles are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Boston

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Orioles’ last five games against the Red Sox, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Red Sox’ last five games against Baltimore and is 6-2 in its last eight road games.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5