Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After Baltimore smashed Boston on Memorial Day, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup at 6:35 p.m. ET? Brayan Bello will oppose Grayson Rodriguez in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Boston Red Sox (+136) at 964 Baltimore Orioles (-162); o/u 8.5

6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Red Sox vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Duran has rough day at the plate

Jarren Duran went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts on Monday in the Red Sox’ loss to the Orioles. Duran has been mired in a little bit of a funk lately, batting .233 (7-for-30) with one homer and one steal over his last seven contests. It’s an extremely small sample size, but if we frame out a bit more, he’s hitting .262 (32-for-122) with just two homers and three steals over his last 30 contests. The 27-year-old has shown glimpses of immense fantasy potential as a power/speed combo threat, but it hasn’t quite come together completely this season as he sits at only three homers and 11 steals through Memorial Day.

Rutschman has pair of RBI vs. Red Sox

Adley Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Monday in the Orioles’ lopsided win over the Red Sox. Rutschman has been overshadowed a bit by the surreal exploits of Milwaukee’s burgeoning superstar, William Contreras, but he remains in the mix as one of the premier backstops in the fantasy landscape. The 26-year-old franchise cornerstone delivered an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning before adding an RBI double in the seventh inning of Monday afternoon’s one-sided affair at Fenway Park. He’s hitting .300 (62-for-207) with 10 homers, 37 RBI and one steal across 50 contests. That’ll work.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Baltimore’s last 22 games when playing at home against Boston

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston’s last 6 games played on a Tuesday

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles have won five straight games, are 7-3 in their last 10 home games and are 12-4 in their last 16 games against a division rival. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 3-9 in their last 12 games against the Orioles, are 8-21 in their last 29 games against a divisional rival and are 2-5 in their last seven road games when playing on a Tuesday.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -162