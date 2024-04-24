Red Sox vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Red Sox vs. Guardians series will continue at 6:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. With Cooper Criswell set to oppose Carlos Carrasco in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Boston Red Sox (+116) at 968 Cleveland Guardians (-136); o/u 8

6:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Red Sox vs. Guardians: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Cleveland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Devers will return on Wednesday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Rafael Devers (knee) will return for Wednesday’s contest against the Guardians. Devers has been limited to just 12 plate appearances since April 11 due to separate knee and shoulder injuries. All indications are that the 27-year-old franchise cornerstone won’t wind up requiring a trip to the injured list and should return to Boston’s lineup on Wednesday night following a five-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Ramirez hammers solo home run on Tuesday

José Ramírez walloped a solo homer on Tuesday, powering the Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox. Ramírez doubled Cleveland’s lead with an eighth-inning solo shot off Red Sox reliever Cam Booser. It was his fourth round-tripper of the season. He’s started to heat up over the last few contests, recording at least one hit in seven of his last eight games since April 14, and also has a pair of big flies during that span.

Red Sox vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games

Red Sox are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Red Sox are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

Red Sox vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. Carrasco has gotten off to a solid start in his second stint with Cleveland. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his first four starts and lowered his ERA to 3.44 after earning a win last Thursday against this same Boston team. The Red Sox have been below average against right-handed pitching, so Carrasco is in line for another decent start tonight.

As for Criswell, he’ll draw the start for the Red Sox tonight. This will be his second start of the season and enters the contest with a 0-1 record and a 4.26 ERA. He draws the tougher of the two offenses tonight, as Cleveland owns a 105 wRC+ against righties and is only striking out at 19.5% clip.

Red Sox vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -136