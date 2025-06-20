Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction: Will Devers help beat former team?

​Fresh off a blockbuster trade, the San Francisco Giants host the Boston Red Sox in a showdown charged with extra drama. On June 15, the Giants acquired slugger Rafael Devers in exchange for four prospects—including left-hander Kyle Harrison—in one of the year’s biggest deals. This weekend matchup marks Devers’ debut in orange and black, facing the team he starred with in Boston. The Red Sox, riding a hot streak and fueled by strong pitching, aim to spoil the return. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Giants matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 20 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Giants are -130 moneyline favorites to knock off the Red Sox, who are +110 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Giants Public Betting: Bettors Love Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of the bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Starters

Boston: Hunter Dobbins (RHP, 4–1, 3.74 ERA) looks to keep the Red Sox rolling after six shutout innings against the Yankees in his last outing.

San Francisco: Hayden Birdsong (RHP, 3–1, 2.79 ERA) brings consistent form, allowing just six earned runs over 15.2 innings in June.

Key Storylines

Devers’ debut: Fresh off the trade, Devers (.272/.349/.510 with 15 HRs this year) is expected to bat cleanup and could play first base—marking a major change in the Giants lineup.

Red Sox momentum: Boston extended its winning streak to six games following a dominant series in Seattle, supported by standout pitching like Giolito’s 15 strikeouts outing.

Bullpen strength vs. lineup adjustment: Boston’s relievers have posted a 3.18 ERA over the last ten days , while San Francisco adjusts to its vintage offense with new players and missing depth.

Matchup Stats

Category Red Sox Giants

Team Record 39–37 41–33

Runs/Game (Last 10) ~4.7 ~4.23

Starter ERA Dobbins 3.74 Birdsong 2.79

Bullpen ERA (recent) ~3.18 ~3.57

Key Batter Jarren Duran (RBI leader) Rafael Devers (former Boston star)

Heliot Ramos (.284 AVG)

Red Sox vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Lineups are in flux, but momentum favors Boston’s pitching depth and recent wins. The Giants may edge out the Red Sox thanks to home field and Devers’ presence, but this first meeting could be tight—totaling around 7–8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -130