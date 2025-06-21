Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction: Can the Giants rebound at home?

The Boston Red Sox remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Landen Roupp (SF)

The Boston Red Sox are 40-37 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 38-39 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 42-34 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 35-41 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Boston Red Sox (+115) at 926 San Francisco Giants (-136); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Red Sox vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela had a big day at the dish in his team’s 7-5 win over the Giants on Friday night. In that game, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Rafaela is hitting .255 with 7 homers, 28 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .710 across 243 at-bats. Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .294 with an OPS of .874 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos had a multi-hit game in his club’s 7-5 loss to the Red Sox on Friday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with 2 singles and a run scored. Ramos is hitting .283 with 12 homers, 38 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .824 in 283 at-bats this year. The Humacao, Puerto Rico, native is batting .295 with an OPS of .901 in day games this season. That fact makes Heliot Ramos worth a look in most DFS formats for Saturday’s matinee matchup with the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 18-20 straight up as the road team this season.

Boston is 11-12 straight up as a road underdog this season.

San Francisco is 23-14 straight up as the home team this season.

San Francisco is 19-12 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Giants in this contest. A few relevant statistics will make the case for San Francisco evening up the series on Saturday afternoon. The Giants are 20-13 straight up after a loss and 16-15 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, San Francisco is 35-30 straight up when playing on no rest and 38-32 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Giants are 3-2 straight up in starting pitcher Landen Roupp’s 5 starts against American League teams in 2025. The pick is San Francisco -136 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -136