Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction: Can Giants win as home favorites?

The Boston Red Sox remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Lucas Giolito (BOS) vs. Robbie Ray (SF)

The Boston Red Sox are 40-38 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 39-39 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 43-34 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 35-42 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Boston Red Sox (+130) at 978 San Francisco Giants (-157); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Red Sox vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story recorded half of his team’s hits in their 3-2 loss to the Giants on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the two-time Silver Slugger award winner went 3 for 4 with a run scored. For the season, Story is hitting .234 with 10 homers, 38 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .641 in 286 at-bats. Trevor Story is batting .298 with an OPS of .831 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers got the big hit in his club’s 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the three-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Devers is hitting .267 with 16 homers, 61 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .890 across 292 at-bats this year. The former member of the Red Sox is batting .284 with an OPS of .941 in home games this season. That fact makes Rafael Devers worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 5-4 straight up in their last 9 games against San Francisco.

Boston is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

San Francisco is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Francisco is 60-64 straight up in interleague games since the start of the 2023 season.

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this game. A couple of relevant statistics will illustrate why. Boston is 16-15 straight up as an underdog and 9-8 straight up in interleague games this season. Furthermore, the Red Sox are 114-111 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 61-59 straight up as the road team since the start of the 2024 season. And finally, the BoSox are 6-3 straight up in starting pitcher Lucas Giolito’s starts this year. The pick is Boston +130 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +130