Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago pull off upset?

​Fresh off a disappointing 6–0 shutout loss on Saturday, the Red Sox (-135 on the moneyline) aim to salvage the finale of their interleague set with the surging Cubs. Boston enters at 53–46, having won 20 of their last 30 games, while the Cubs, now 59–39, have won four straight and boast a formidable 32–16 home record. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites to beat the Cubs, who are +115 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7 runs.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Favoring Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Red Sox moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Boston will counter with left-hander Garrett Crochet (10–4, 2.23 ERA, 160 Ks over 129 innings), a frontline starter whose control and strikeout ability earned him an All-Star nod. The Cubs, meanwhile, haven’t officially named a starter, but the fallback is Cade Horton, backed by ESPN’s predictor leaning slightly in Boston’s favor (~51.6%).

Recent Trends & Matchups

Chicago’s offense exploded on Saturday, with five different Cubs homering—including Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong—and outslugged the Sox 6–0. But it was Boston’s red-hot bats that prompted betting analysts to fade Cubs ace Shota Imanaga on Saturday; Red Sox are hitting .272/.790 OPS versus lefties over the last month—tops in MLB.

Sunday’s rematch comes with a fresh pitching matchup, but similar trends may emerge. Boston’s momentum has been halted, and the Cubs’ lineup—led by power threats Suzuki (26 HR, 80 RBI) and Tucker (.265/.915 OPS)—remains potent at home. Meanwhile, Boston’s young offense continues to hum, with Ceddanne Rafaela riding an 11-game hit streak and Trevor Story scorching the ball with a 1.162 OPS in his last 15 games.

Betting Angle & Odds

Chicago has opened as a modest favorite around –130 on the moneyline, with run line set near –1.5 and total hovering in the 7.5–9 range. Analytics from Stats Insider actually favor Boston to cover the +1.5 run line about 60% of the time, and Covers recently hit the under on runs when fading Imanaga, suggesting both pitching and hit-prone bats could keep Sunday close.

Red Sox vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tight, low- to mid-scoring affair. Crochet boasts the strikeout power to stifle the Cubs lineup, while Horton’s debut will determine how much daylight there is between the clubs. Boston’s strong lefty offense may struggle without facing Imanaga, but Sunday’s pitching duel should neutralize that edge.

I’m leaning toward a Cubs win, 4–3, thanks to deeper lineup balance and home-field advantage—but the Red Sox +1.5 is an appealing option given the analytics. The total also leans under ~8.5, with strong pitching expected.

Red Sox vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +115