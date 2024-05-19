Red Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Red Sox vs. Cardinals series will wrap up from Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET. Wil the Cardinals complete their sweep of Boston today? Or will the Red Sox salvage at least one game in this series?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Boston Red Sox (-118) at 928 St. Louis Cardinals (+100); o/u 8.5

1:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Red Sox vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Devers hits solo home run in Boston’s loss

Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. That’s the fourth-consecutive game that Devers has gone deep. The 27-year-old now has eight homers and 19 RBI on the season, and fantasy managers have to be thrilled to see the third baseman driving the baseball over the fence as of late. Obvious point could be obvious.

Gorman hits homer in St. Louis win

Nolan Gorman went 2-for4 with a homer and two RBI in a 7-2 win for the Cardinals over the Red Sox on Saturday. Gorman smashed a solo homer in the second inning of Kutter Crawford — the only run Crawford allowed in the outing — and he drove in his second run with a single in the eighth inning to give him 18 RBI and doubled the St. Louis lead to 4-2. Gorman now has seven homers on the season, but even with the two hits and two RBI, his .201/.293/.396 slash qualifies as a disappointment thus far.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 18 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of St. Louis’ last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games against St. Louis

The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games when playing at home against Boston

Red Sox vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals have won five out of their last six games overall, are 4-1 in their last five interleague games and are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the Red Sox have dropped 11 out of their last 15 games overall, are winless in their last five games against the Cardinals and are 1-7 in their last eight road games.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +100