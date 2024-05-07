Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kutter Crawford set to oppose Reynaldo Lopez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Braves contest? First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Boston Red Sox (+144) at 928 Atlanta Braves (-172); o/u 9

7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Red Sox vs. Braves: Public Bettors Loving Atlanta on Tuesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rafaela homers in Red Sox’ win

Ceddanne Rafaela homered and walked Sunday as the Red Sox snapped the Twins’ 12-game winning streak by prevailing 9-2. Rafaela’s homer was 105.2 mph off the bat and was projected at 398 feet. The 23-year-old clearly possesses sufficient pop, but the approach needs work; he’s swinging at everything and just not making hard contact consistently. The result to date has been a .202/.228/.370 line with three homers and four steals in seven tries.

Ozuna hits solo home run in loss to LAD

Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. Ozuna’s home run was a 373-foot shot at 104.3 mph off the bat. It was the Braves’ only extra-base hit of the night. Ozuna now has 10 home runs and 33 RBI on the season while slashing .306/.382/.603 and has been the team’s best hitter this season.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 50-20 SU in their last 70 games at home

Braves are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Boston

Red Sox are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in 12 out of Boston’s last 17 games against Atlanta and is 10-3 in the Red Sox’ last 13 road games versus the Braves. On the other side, the total has gone over in four out of the Braves’ last five home games when playing on a Tuesday.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9