Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Braves won their series opener against the Red Sox on Monday night in a 4-2 final. With Nick Pivetta set to oppose Chris Sale in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

981 Boston Red Sox (+172) at 982 Atlanta Braves (-205); o/u 8.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Red Sox vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rafaela collects two hits in loss to Braves

Ceddanne Rafaela went 2-for-4 with one RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Braves. Rafaela singled in the sixth with the bases loaded to score Vaughn Grissom, tying the game at 2-2 after a Reese McGuire walk forced home their first run of the evening. Rafaela is slashing a meager .211/.255/.379 on the year but is batting .263 over the last two weeks. He’s heating up a bit after getting off to a slow start, but shouldn’t be counted on in fantasy outside of the most desperate situations.

Kelenic hits first home run of season

Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in the Braves’ win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. It took 73 at bats for Kelenic to finally hit his first homer of the season. His two-run blast in the third gave the Braves an early 2-0 lead, but the Red Sox would battle back before the Braves finally went up 4-2. Kelenic has struggled to make the most of his platooned role, and can’t be relied on by fantasy managers at this time.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Braves are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Red Sox are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Braves are 51-20 SU in their last 71 games at home

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 7-1 in the Red Sox’ last eight games overall, is 5-1 in their last six interleague games and is 9-2 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the National League East Division. On the other side, the under is 17-4 in the Braves’ last 21 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against the Red Sox and has cashed in seven straight Atlanta home games.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9