Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Toronto avoid a sweep? 

The Boston Red Sox remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB.TV. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Shane Bieber (TOR)

The Boston Red Sox are 87-71 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 81-77 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 90-68 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 87-71 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

919 Boston Red Sox (+123) at 920 Toronto Blue Jays (-150); o/u 7.5

7:07 PM ET, Thursday, September 25, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: MLB.TV

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida recorded multiple extra-base hits in his team’s 7-1 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. In that game, the 32-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Yoshida is hitting .260 with 3 homers, 24 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .678 across 173 at-bats. Masataka Yoshida is batting .379 with an OPS of .973 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in his club’s only run in their 7-1 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the 2020 Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .263 with 2 homers, 40 RBIs, 15 steals, and an OPS of .633 across 430 at-bats this year. The Honolulu, HI, native is batting .323 with an OPS of .884 when ahead in the count this season. That fact makes Isiah Kiner-Falefa worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 50-36 straight up after a win this season.

Boston is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Toronto is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Toronto is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games against Boston

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Boston here. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Red Sox are 41-39 straight up as the road team and 32-19 straight up in division games this year. What’s more, Boston is 61-49 straight up in American League games and 70-60 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Red Sox are 78-66 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 16-12 straight up in starting pitcher Brayan Bello’s 28 appearances this year. The pick is Boston +123 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +123