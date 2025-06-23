Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​Boston is limping into Anaheim after dropping back-to-back games, including a 9–5 loss to the Giants in San Francisco—stinging, considering they also fell the night before. Now the Red Sox (40–39) aim to bounce back against the Los Angeles Angels (37–40), who’ll counter with their own hopes of evening their series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Angels?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

9:38 p.m. ET, Monday, June 23, 2025

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds

Matchup Overview

Team Starter W–L ERA WHIP Recent Form

Red Sox Walker Buehler (R) 5–5 5.95 1.51 Pierced for 8 ER in 3.1 IP last start

Angels Jack Kochanowicz (R) 3–8 5.38 1.55 Mixed results, ~58 K in 77 IP

Buehler’s struggles have intensified, surrendering eight runs in just 3.1 innings during his last appearance. Meanwhile, Kochanowicz remains error-prone but offers reasonable strikeout depth.

Key Storylines

Boston’s rotation in crisis

Buehler has been tagged for multiple rough outings, and the team has lost two straight, including that 9–5 defeat.

Anaheim’s edge at home

The Angels, playing at Angel Stadium, are hungrier for a series win and stand to benefit from Boston’s recent jitters.

Offensive confidence shift

Boston’s bats have been quiet against tough pitching. Meanwhile, LA’s lineup showed signs of life in their last game—scoring eight runs.

Expect more offense than usual given both starters’ recent inconsistency.

Red Sox vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Why Anaheim pulls away:

Buehler’s command issues make for a short outing and extra strain on Boston’s bullpen.

Kochanowicz should hold his own for 4–5 innings, keeping Angels in the game.

LA’s bats, energized by a recent 8-run performance, should capitalize.

Final call: Look for an early high-scoring clash, with Boston grinding back to within two by the 8th but falling short—Angels prevail 7–5.

Red Sox vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5