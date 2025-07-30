Rays vs. Yankees MLB Prediction: Will NY take Game 3?

The Yankees host the Rays at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. ET, as Will Warren takes the mound for New York opposite Zack Littell for Tampa Bay. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Rays vs. Yankees matchup?

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 30, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Rays vs. Yankees Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -133 moneyline favorites to beat the Rays, who are +120 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Yankees.

Game Snapshot

The Yankees enter at about 57–49, gripping the top Wild Card slot in a tight AL East battle, while the Rays sit just below .500—around 54–53—and still pushing for postseason relevance despite their shifted home base due to stadium issues.

The Pitching Matchup

Will Warren (Yankees): At 6–5 with a 4.82 ERA, Warren has shown flashes of competence but remains inconsistent. His FIP suggests his ERA hides some bad luck, and he struggles to put away hitters late in counts, limiting his ability to go deep into games.

Zack Littell (Rays): Sporting an 8–8 record and a 3.72 ERA, Littell doesn’t miss many bats—his strikeout rate is notably low—but he keeps walks in check (around 3%). His weakness lies in a lack of groundball production, which could expose him at Yankee Stadium if contact gets elevated.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Expect a tight, strategic battle. Littell’s ability to avoid free passes may keep Tampa Bay in the game early, but his lack of swing-and-miss and groundball profile creates risk over long innings. Warren, though shaky, should at least eat enough innings to keep the Yankees competitive.

Given the Yankees’ offensive firepower and stronger bullpen depth, New York has the edge. A plausible final: Yankees 6, Rays 4. That score would pay off a mild moneyline bet on the Yankees favorably, and the total likely settles over the total.

In short: Yankees win, but don’t expect a blowout—look for a tightly contested, run-bridging game in Game 3 of this pivotal Rays–Yankees series.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB PREDICTION: NEW YORK YANKEES -133