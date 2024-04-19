Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Close Menu
    Rays vs. Yankees

    American League East rivals collide in the Bronx on Friday night for Game 1 of the Rays vs. Yankees series at 7:05 p.m. ET. With Tyler Alexander set to oppose Clarke Schmidt in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play tonight for bettors?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Tampa Bay Rays (+136) at 910 New York Yankees (-162); o/u 9

    6:45 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

    Rays vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rosario collects two hits, including triple

    Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Angels on Thursday. Rosario plated Richie Palacios with his triple in the first inning off Griffin Canning to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 cushion. The three-bagger comes a day after Rosario blasted a two-run homer. The former top prospect has been swinging the bat well to begin the 2024 campaign. He has seen in his .339 average and .532 slugging mark. Rosario has been streaky throughout his career. He appears to be on the right side of that line to begin 2024.

    Judge hits two-run single in ninth

    Aaron Judge delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth inning on Wednesday, leading the Yankees to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Blue Jays. Judge stepped to the plate to face Blue Jays lefty Tim Mayza with two outs in the ninth inning of a tie ballgame, and wound up coming through with an infield single down the left-field line that scored two runs on the play, putting New York ahead for good in this one. The 31-year-old former AL MVP’s ice-cold start at the dish has been well-documented so far, so he certainly needed a moment like this in a big spot. It was his lone hit in five at-bats, but Judge certainly came through when it mattered most.

    Yankees are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games played on a Friday when playing at home.

    Yankees are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games played on a Friday when playing at home.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League East Division division.

    Rays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees own a 120 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. Alexander holds an inflated 6.46 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 15 1/3 innings this season. This will be his second start and even if he holds his own, he’ll be “supported” by a Tampa Bay bullpen that owns the highest ERA (6.00) in Major League Baseball.

    Rays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -162

