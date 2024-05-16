Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rays vs. Red Sox

    With Zack Littell set to oppose Cooper Criswell in Thursday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Rays vs. Red Sox series finale?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Tampa Bay Rays (-112) at 960 Boston Red Sox (-104); o/u 8.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Rays vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Backing Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Diaz hits big two-run single vs. Red Sox

    Yandy Díaz went 1-for-4 with a walk and big two-run single in a win against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Díaz’s go-ahead single was scalded at 110.4 MPH. He’s had a slow start to the season, but raised his average from .202 to .253 since May 3rd.

    Devers hits solo home run in loss

    Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo shot on Wednesday. The home run was Devers’ fifth of the season and cut the Rays lead to one run late. He also had a 108.6 MPH groundout in the 8th inning. He’s been his usual, excellent self this season slashing .281/.383/.871 through 32 games.

    The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 15 games.

    The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 15 games this season.

    Tampa Bay are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Boston.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games played on a Thursday.

    Rays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Tampa Bay. As previously mentioned, the Rays have had a ton of success in previous meetings with Boston. They’ve won 23 of their last 31 games against the Red Sox and are 7-1 in their last eight games when playing at Fenway Park. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League and have dropped four out of their last five divisional games as well.

    Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -112

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com