Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Zack Littell set to oppose Cooper Criswell in Thursday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Rays vs. Red Sox series finale?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Tampa Bay Rays (-112) at 960 Boston Red Sox (-104); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Rays vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz hits big two-run single vs. Red Sox

Yandy Díaz went 1-for-4 with a walk and big two-run single in a win against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Díaz’s go-ahead single was scalded at 110.4 MPH. He’s had a slow start to the season, but raised his average from .202 to .253 since May 3rd.

Devers hits solo home run in loss

Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo shot on Wednesday. The home run was Devers’ fifth of the season and cut the Rays lead to one run late. He also had a 108.6 MPH groundout in the 8th inning. He’s been his usual, excellent self this season slashing .281/.383/.871 through 32 games.

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 15 games.

Tampa Bay are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Boston.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games played on a Thursday.

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. As previously mentioned, the Rays have had a ton of success in previous meetings with Boston. They’ve won 23 of their last 31 games against the Red Sox and are 7-1 in their last eight games when playing at Fenway Park. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League and have dropped four out of their last five divisional games as well.

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -112