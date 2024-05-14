Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Aaron Civale set to oppose Nick Pivetta in Tuesday night’s Rays vs. Red Sox matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Fenway? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Tampa Bay Rays (-102) at 966 Boston Red Sox (-116); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Rays vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rosario goes 2-for-4 with three ribbies

Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Monday, propelling the Rays to a 5-3 win over the Red Sox. Rosario kicked off the scoring with a two-run triple into the right-center field gap in the opening frame before coming around to score on ensuing batter Richie Palacios’ run-scoring single. He also provided a key insurance run with an eighth-inning RBI double as well.

O’Neill slugs three-run home run

Tyler O’Neill slugged a three-run homer on Monday in the Red Sox’ loss to the Rays. O’Neill took Rays ace Zach Eflin deep with a gargantuan 426-foot moonshot over the Green Monster at Fenway Park for his 10th round-tripper of the season. It wound up being his lone hit in three at-bats in a low-scoring affair. The 28-year-old slugger has fit in exceptionally well with the Red Sox after signing a one-year pact in the offseason and appears to be on the way to eclipsing the 30-homer plateau for the first time since the 2021 campaign, if he can stay on the field.

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Boston’s last 28 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Boston’s last 17 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Boston

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa. The Rays are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall, are 12-5 in their last 17 games played on a Tuesday and are 16-5 in their last 21 games versus Boston. On the other side, the Red Sox have dropped seven out of their last 10 games overall, are winless in their last five games versus the Rays and are winless in their last six home games versus Tampa.

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -102