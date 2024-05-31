Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

American League East rivals clash in Baltimore for Friday night’s Rays vs. Orioles matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET. With the Orioles listed as home favorites on the moneyline and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best value for bettors when it comes to tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Tampa Bay Rays (+120) at 910 Baltimore Orioles (-142); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Rays vs. Orioles: Bettors all over Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Paredes hits two-run home run in win vs. A’s

Isaac Paredes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Athletics on Thursday. Paredes started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning. The home run was his 10th of the season and he’s now up to 32 RBI. Paredes is now hitting a solid .295 with a .890 OPS on the year.

Henderson blasts grand slam vs. Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson blasted a grand slam on Wednesday, powering the Orioles to a 6-1 victory over the visiting Red Sox. The 22-year-old superstar changed the entire complexion of the ballgame in the second inning as he crushed a 1-0 cutter from Kutter Crawford for a 422-foot (109.2 mph EV) grand slam that gave the Orioles a 5-1 lead. It would be his only hit in four at-bats on the night, but was more than enough to propel his team to victory. Henderson is playing like he has his sights set on the American League MVP award this season — slashing .258/.354/.584 with 18 homers and 41 RBI.

Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 8 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games when playing as the underdog

Rays vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 6-1 in their last seven games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven home games and have won seven out of their last 10 games against fellow American League East rivals. On the other side, the Rays are just 3-7 in their last 10 games overall, are 3-7 in their last 10 contests versus the American League and are 1-4 in their last five divisional games.

Rays vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -142