    Rays vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rays vs. Brewers

    Ryan Pepiot will oppose Bryse Wilson in Monday night’s Rays vs. Brewers matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET. With the moneyline essentially a pick’em and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight in Milwaukee?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Tampa Bay Rays (-106) at 918 Milwaukee Brewers (-110); o/u 8.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Rays vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Hammering the Window for Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Paredes finishes with two hits, including HR

    Isaac Paredes finished 2-for-4 with a homer versus the White Sox on Sunday. Paredes is the one holdover in the Rays lineup who hasn’t been hurt or a disappointment. The homer today was his seventh. No one else on the squad has more than three.

    Bauers hits three-run home run

    Jake Bauers went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and pitched a scoreless innings Sunday against the Yankees. Bauers was in the lineup for just one game of the series against his previous team, but he made the most of it, delivering a three-run blast off Marcus Stroman. He’s at .214/.267/.411 in 60 plate appearances. A reduced role is probably coming once Christian Yelich (back) returns, particularly since Yelich will probably spend more time DHing than usual.

    Rays are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

    Brewers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against Tampa Bay

    Rays are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

    Brewers are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games against an opponent in the American League

    Rays vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Rays’ last seven games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games played on a Monday and is 6-2 in their last eight games as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 14-6 in the Brewers’ last 20 games, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 9-2 in their last 11 interleague games.

    Rays vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    ABOUT

