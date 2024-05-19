Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Aaron Civale will oppose Alex Manoah in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Rogers Centre. With the Blue Jays listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Toronto?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Tampa Bay Rays (+100) at 918 Toronto Blue Jays (-110); o/u 8.5

1:37 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto

Rays vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday defeating the Blue Jays 5-4. Yandy Diaz went 3-3 at the plate in the victory. Tampa Bay will try to sweep the series on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

The Blue Jays fell to 19-25 on the season after Saturday’s loss to Tampa Bay. Vladimar Guerrero had a nice game going 3-4, despite the loss. The Blue Jays’ look to get back in the win column.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Blue Jays are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Jays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Rays’ have been hot at the plate this series and I expect that to continue against Manoah. Civale for Tampa Bay has not been great, but he is a veteran guy who will give them a competitive outing. Tampa Bay gets the sweep.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Tampa Bay +100