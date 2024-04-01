Rangers vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Rays matchup will be the featured MLB game on FS1 at 6:50 p.m. ET. With Dane Dunning set to oppose Ryan Pepiot in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the best play for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Texas Rangers (+104) at 914 Tampa Bay Rays (-122); o/u 8

6:50 p.m. ET, Monday, April 1, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: FS1

Rangers vs. Rays: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Semien goes 2-for-5 with a double vs. Cubs

Marcus Semien went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Sunday against the Cubs. Semien knocked a single with the bases loaded in the second inning, driving in the first two runs for the Rangers. He plated a third run in the fourth inning with a double to deep left field before coming around to score on a triple by Wyatt Langford. The 33-year-old second baseman has started 4-for-13 through the opening weekend.

Arozarena homers in loss to Blue Jays

Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a homer in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. Arozarena got the Rays off to a solid start with a solo homer in the first inning off Kevin Gausman, and it was already the second roundtripper of the young season for the outfielder. Unfortunately for him and the Rays, the Blue Jays would score the next nine in a game that was (obviously) dominated by Toronto. When Arozarena has it going, there aren’t many who can compete with his best. A small sample to be sure, but right now it does appear to be going that way.

Rangers vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games against Tampa Bay

Over/Under has gone OVER in 12 of Tampa Bay’s last 16 games

The total has gone OVER in 20 of Tampa Bay’s last 28 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games when playing as the underdog

Rangers vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Texas. The Rangers are 16-6 in their last 22 games overall, are a perfect 11-0 in their last 11 road games and are 14-1 in their last 15 games when facing opponents from the American League East Division. On the other side, the Rays are winless in their last five games versus the Rangers and are 2-5 in their last seven home games.

Rangers vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +104