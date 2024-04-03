Rangers vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Nathan Eovaldi set to oppose Aaron Civale in Wednesday afternoon’s matinee, what’s the best bet on the board today at 1:10 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Texas Rangers (+104) at 914 Tampa Bay Rays (-122); o/u 8

1:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN+

Rangers vs. Rays: Bettors Baking Texas as Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rangers suffer huge blow with Jung Injury

Josh Jung is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured right wrist. Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters that Jung could be back in six weeks, which puts his likely return for fantasy managers sometime around mid-May, barring any setbacks. Wrist issues can be tricky matters, from a historical standpoint, so there’s a lingering possibility that Jung’s prodigious over-the-fence power will be adversely impacted upon returning.

Paredes smacks solo home run

Isaac Paredes went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Rangers. Paredes hit his second homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth off Rangers reliever Yerry Rodriguez. The three-run bomb bounced off the left field foul pole to put the Rays up 5-0 and proved to be more than enough for the Rays, who held the Rangers to seven hits on the night. After getting off to a slow start in his first two games, Paredes has now tallied three hits in his last 10 at-bats and has also reached base via a walk and hit by pitch. He’ll take a three-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s matchup against the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’ last 7 games against Tampa Bay

Over/Under has gone OVER in 13 of Tampa Bay’s last 18 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Texas’ last 8 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games played on a Wednesday when at home.

Rangers vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Texas. Despite losing yesterday, the Rangers are still 16-6 in their last 22 games dating back to last season, are 12-1 in their last 13 games on the road and are 10-4 in their last 14 games against the rest of the American League. On the other side, the Rays are just 1-6 in their last seven games versus the Rangers and 2-5 in their last seven home games when playing on a Wednesday.

Rangers vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +104