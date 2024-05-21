Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jon Gray set to oppose Ranger Suarez in Tuesday night’s Rangers vs. Phillies matchup, where’s the best value for bettors in tonight’s 6:40 p.m. ET clash from Citizens Bank Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Texas Rangers (+144) at 924 Philadelphia Phillies (-172); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Rangers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garcia could be available tonight

According to Rangers Today’s Jeff Wilson, Adolis Garcia (forearm) could be available to play on Tuesday. In his Monday newsletter, Wilson mentioned that “all looked good” with Garcia’s MRI and that “Garcia could be available Tuesday in the opener against the Phillies.” That’s a huge sigh of relief for both the Rangers and fantasy managers. It’s not for certain that Garcia will actually be in the lineup on Tuesday, but it sounds like the slugging outfielder will avoid the IL and not miss many more games, if he misses any at all.

Bohm hits three-run homer

Alec Bohm had a three-run homer and two sac flies to lead the Phillies to an 11-5 win over the Nationals on Sunday. Bohm has had four six-RBI games in his career, including one last month, but this is the first time he’s finished with exactly five. He’s now the major league leader with 42 RBI, giving him one more than Marcell Ozuna and José Ramírez. With a .330/.389/.528 line in 47 games, he’s on track to make his All-Star debut this summer.

Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’ last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 10 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’ last 7 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

Rangers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Rangers are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road games and are 1-4 in their last five interleague games. On the other side, the Phillies are 19-4 in their last 23 games overall, are 17-4 in their last 21 home games and are 27-10 in their last 37 games against an American League opponent.

Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -172