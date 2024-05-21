Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Phillies

    With Jon Gray set to oppose Ranger Suarez in Tuesday night’s Rangers vs. Phillies matchup, where’s the best value for bettors in tonight’s 6:40 p.m. ET clash from Citizens Bank Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Texas Rangers (+144) at 924 Philadelphia Phillies (-172); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Rangers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Garcia could be available tonight

    According to Rangers Today’s Jeff Wilson, Adolis Garcia (forearm) could be available to play on Tuesday. In his Monday newsletter, Wilson mentioned that “all looked good” with Garcia’s MRI and that “Garcia could be available Tuesday in the opener against the Phillies.” That’s a huge sigh of relief for both the Rangers and fantasy managers. It’s not for certain that Garcia will actually be in the lineup on Tuesday, but it sounds like the slugging outfielder will avoid the IL and not miss many more games, if he misses any at all.

    Bohm hits three-run homer

    Alec Bohm had a three-run homer and two sac flies to lead the Phillies to an 11-5 win over the Nationals on Sunday. Bohm has had four six-RBI games in his career, including one last month, but this is the first time he’s finished with exactly five. He’s now the major league leader with 42 RBI, giving him one more than Marcell Ozuna and José Ramírez. With a .330/.389/.528 line in 47 games, he’s on track to make his All-Star debut this summer.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’ last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 10 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’ last 7 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Philadelphia. The Rangers are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road games and are 1-4 in their last five interleague games. On the other side, the Phillies are 19-4 in their last 23 games overall, are 17-4 in their last 21 home games and are 27-10 in their last 37 games against an American League opponent.

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -172

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com