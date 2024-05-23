Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Phillies

    With Andrew Heaney set to oppose Zack Wheeler in Thursday’s Rangers vs. Phillies matinee, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 8.5-run total? First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Texas Rangers (+172) at 914 Philadelphia Phillies (-205); o/u 8.5

    1:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 23, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Rangers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Seager has two hits, including HR in loss

    Corey Seager went 2-for-3 with a homer, single, and two walks on Wednesday in a loss to the Phillies. Seager gave the Phillies fits all night as they didn’t retire him until his final at-bat. The home run was his eighth of the season, third in as many days, and sixth since May 6th. He’s shaken off a slow start to the season in a big way.

    Realmuto hits HR in Phils’ victory

    J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI, and two runs scored in the Phillies’ 11-4 win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Realmuto put the Phillies ahead early with his home run off Dane Dunning and then broke the game open with a two-run single late. The ageless wonder is having a fantastic age-33 season with seven homers and a .283 average in the early going. That would be Realmuto’s highest batting average since 2016.

    Rangers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games

    Phillies are 21-4 SU in their last 25 games

    Rangers are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against Philadelphia

    Phillies are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in five out of the Rangers’ last seven games when facing the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The under is also 5-2 in the Rangers’ last seven interleague games, is 5-2 in their last seven contests played on a Thursday and is 4-1 in their last five games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 19-5 in the Phillies’ last 24 games played on a Thursday and cashed in 11 out of their last 13 home games played on a Thursday.

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

