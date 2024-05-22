Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Phillies

    With Dane Dunning ready to oppose Taijuan Walker in Wednesday night’s Rangers vs. Phillies matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET, what’s the smart play for bettors tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    977 Texas Rangers (+114) at 978 Philadelphia Phillies (-134); o/u 9.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 21, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Rangers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Seager hits solo home run in loss to Phils

    Corey Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. Seager crushed an offering from Jeff Hoffman 103.3 mph off the bat and 380 feet for his seventh home run of the year. It was also his fifth home run in 18 games in May as the power is starting to show up. However, Seager also had four strike outs on Tuesday and is still hitting just .246/.335/.383 on the season. The power surge is encouraging and hopefully it will lead to a full-on hot streak in the coming weeks.

    Harper hits home run in win over Rangers

    Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, and two runs scored in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Harper unloaded on a 422-foot home run in the sixth inning that left the bat at 109 mph. However, he also had the hardest-hit ball of the day with a 112.5 mph double in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old is now up to 11 home runs and 36 RBI on the season as he continues to prove he’s one of the best fantasy baseball hitters.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Texas’ last 8 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games against Texas

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’ last 6 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are now 20-4 in their last 24 games overall, are 18-4 in their last 22 home games and are 28-10 in their last 38 interleague games. On the other side, the Rangers are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 1-5 in their last six road games and are 1-5 in their last six interleague matchups.

    Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -134

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com