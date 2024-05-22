Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Dane Dunning ready to oppose Taijuan Walker in Wednesday night’s Rangers vs. Phillies matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET, what’s the smart play for bettors tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Texas Rangers (+114) at 978 Philadelphia Phillies (-134); o/u 9.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 21, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Rangers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seager hits solo home run in loss to Phils

Corey Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. Seager crushed an offering from Jeff Hoffman 103.3 mph off the bat and 380 feet for his seventh home run of the year. It was also his fifth home run in 18 games in May as the power is starting to show up. However, Seager also had four strike outs on Tuesday and is still hitting just .246/.335/.383 on the season. The power surge is encouraging and hopefully it will lead to a full-on hot streak in the coming weeks.

Harper hits home run in win over Rangers

Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, and two runs scored in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Harper unloaded on a 422-foot home run in the sixth inning that left the bat at 109 mph. However, he also had the hardest-hit ball of the day with a 112.5 mph double in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old is now up to 11 home runs and 36 RBI on the season as he continues to prove he’s one of the best fantasy baseball hitters.

Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Texas’ last 8 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games against Texas

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’ last 6 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Rangers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are now 20-4 in their last 24 games overall, are 18-4 in their last 22 home games and are 28-10 in their last 38 interleague games. On the other side, the Rangers are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 1-5 in their last six road games and are 1-5 in their last six interleague matchups.

Rangers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -134