Rangers vs. Padres Prediction: Will Texas win outright on the road?

The Texas Rangers remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 9:10 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jack Leiter (TEX) vs. Undecided (SD)

The Texas Rangers are 44-45 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 46-43 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 47-41 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 48-40 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

981 Texas Rangers (+120) at 982 San Diego Padres (-144); o/u 8.5

9:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: ESPN

Rangers vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 7-4 win over the Padres on Saturday night. In that game, the 35-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 3 with a home run, 5 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Higashioka is hitting .232 with 2 homers, 21 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .621 across 142 at-bats. Kyle Higashioka is batting .273 with an OPS of .846 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option if he draws another start on Sunday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth drove in half of his team’s runs in their 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the batting order, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Cronenworth is hitting .238 with 8 homers, 27 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .762 in 202 at-bats this year. The Saint Clair, MI, native is batting .276 with an OPS of .866 in night games this season. That fact makes Jake Cronenworth a potentially viable DFS option on Sunday night.

Rangers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Texas is 15-11 straight up in interleague games this season.

San Diego is 13-19 straight up in interleague games this season.

San Diego is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like Texas in this game. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. The Rangers are 22-21 straight up after a win and 44-41 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, Texas is 35-31 straight up in non-division games in 2025. Since June 7th, the Rangers are 15-10 straight up in their last 25 games overall. I think Texas continues to play good baseball, and they win the rubber match of this three-game series over San Diego on Sunday night. The pick is the Rangers +120 on the money line over the Padres at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +120