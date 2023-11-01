    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 World Series Prediction

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 5

    Nathaan Eovaldi starts for Texas against Zac Gallen in a critical game five. Arizona needs to be worried after the Rangers’ strong game four. Even after their late inning rally attempts.    Texas wants to win now. Arizona ended game four with a push. They need one more burst of energy to find a way out of this hole. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Texas Rangers (-105) v. Arizona Diamondbacks (-115); o/u 9.5

    8:03 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ 

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 5 MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 56% moneyline wagers have been put on the Rangers. 

    Texas Rangers DFS Spin

    Will Smith started shaky in the bottom of the ninth last night and gave up two base runners. His immediate response was to strike out the one and two hitters. Looks for impactful pitches by Will if he gets another chance to throw tonight. 

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

    Zac Gallen has given up six homers this postseason, Has given up at least two runs in each of his five starts. And for the post season has a 5.27 ERA. These numbers are not good enough for any World Series starter.. He needs to be strong for Arizona to have a chance. 

    Texas has won three previous elimination games by at least 5 runs

    Texas is 4-0 when Nathan Eovaldi pitches this postseason 

    Diamondback are 2-3 when Zac Gallen pitches this postseason 

    Zac Gallen has given up at least two runs in each playoff game this season 

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 5 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Arizona has hit well and scored in all but one game this series. These playoffs Texas has faced deeper battles and more pressing closeout games than Arizona has. Texas showed elite run production following Adolis Garcia being ruled out. In this spot trust the Rangers to find a way to win. 

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 5 Prediction: Texas ML (-105) 

