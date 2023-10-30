    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 World Series Prediction

    rangers vs. diamondbacks game 3

    Home field has switched for game three tonight as Arizona hosts the Texas Rangers. Texas needs to recalibrate after the blowout on Saturday. Arizona could not be happier with their play but still need to fend off complacency. Max Scherzer gets the start for Texas and Brandon Pfaadt pitches for Arizona. Matchup and trend review will provide a depth of value we can bet from. Check out our prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 3.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Texas Rangers (-105) v. Arizona Diamondbacks (-104); o/u 9

    8:03 PM ET, Monday, October 30th, 2023

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ 

    Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 61% moneyline wagers have been put on the Rangers. 

    Texas Rangers DFS Spin

    Max Scherzer in the playoffs has pitched two games for a total of 6.2 innings. His ERA has been 9.45 with a total of six strikeouts. If he cannot be a reliable arm tonight expect the Diamondbacks to take advantage as they get deeper into the bullpen. 

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

    Brandon Pfaadt has not recorded a win this postseason but the Diamondbacks are 4-0 in games he starts. With a 2.7 ERA and twenty-two strikeouts look for Pfaadt to attack the middle of the Rangers’ lineup

    Arizona has been handicapped every game this postseason as an underdog

    Arizona’s defense averages two runs a game when Brandon Pfaadt pitches 

    Total was under once in four meetings this regular season

    Texas averaged 8.7 runs in their last three wins 

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Prediction tonight comes down to the pitching. One team has a starter worthy of trust who has spearheaded playoff wins. The other has had an inconsistent liability in the postseason. Bet against Texas and Scherzer. Arizona has shown an ability to hit any pitcher this year. It is tough to imagine a struggling pitcher will find their groove on the road in the World Series. Diamondbacks will look to punish bad pitches and wear on the bullpen to help create advantage for game four and five. 

    Diamondbacks v. Rangers Game 3 Prediction: Arizona ML (-104) 

