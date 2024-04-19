Rangers vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Andrew Heaney set to oppose Chris Sale in Friday night’s Rangers vs. Braves matchup at 7:20 p.m. ET, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Truist Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 Texas Rangers (+164) at 926 Atlanta Braves (-196); o/u 9.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Rangers vs. Braves: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garcia homers in win vs. DET

Adolis García went 2-for-5 while homering in a victory over the Tigers on Thursday. García swatted a solo homer in the third inning of Kenta Maeda to give the Rangers a 5-4 lead. The 31-year-old has had no trouble depositing baseballs over the fence in 2024, as he’s up to five homers with the roundtripper and is now slugging .568 over 74 at-bats. Those betting on regression from García have been sorely mistaken over the first month of the year.

Acuna goes 2-for-5, hits first HR

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-5 and finally hit his first homer Wednesday as the Braves bested the Astros 5-4 in 10 innings. Acuña’s first homer was a 422-foot blast off J.P. France. It was one of two balls he hit 109 mph today, with the other resulting in an error in the third inning. The homer came in his 17th game of the season. His longest homerless drought last year was 14 games.

Rangers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games played on a Friday.

Rangers are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games on the road.

Braves are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League.

Rangers are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games when playing as the underdog.

Rangers vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. I believe the Braves will get to Heaney eventually, but I don’t think the Rangers will contribute enough offensively to get the score over the 9.5-run total. Texas’ wRC+ against left-handed pitching sits at just 89, which ranks 23rd in all of baseball. Sale has been inconsistent to start the 2024 season, but he still has the ability to flash and I wonder if tonight will be one of those instances.

Rangers vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5