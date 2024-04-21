Rangers vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Michael Lorenzen will oppose Darius Vines in Sunday night’s pitching matchup at Truist Park. With the Braves listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Atlanta?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Texas Rangers (+150) at 930 Atlanta Braves (-165); o/u 9.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Rangers vs. Braves Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Braves moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

Texas dropped to .500 on the season after losing to Atlanta 5-2 on Saturday night. Adolis Garcia had a nice night at the plate recording two hits in four plate appearances. The Rangers will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

The Braves improved to 14-5 after defeating Texas on Saturday night. Charlie Morton had a nice outing throwing six innings, allowing just two runs in the victory. Atlanta looks for their seventh straight victory on Sunday night.

Rangers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The Rangers are 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Braves are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

The total has gone over in the 3 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

Rangers vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Atlanta’s offense is rolling, per usual. Even without Ozzie Albies in the lineup, his teammates are picking up the slack. They should continue to roll at the plate against Lorenzen. Texas should be able to get to Atlanta starter. Darius Vines pitched decent against the Astros last time out, however I don’t think he can be trusted yet.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 9.5