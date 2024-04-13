Rangers vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After Texas took Game 1 of the Rangers vs. Astros series on Friday night, what’s the smart play in Saturday’s Game 2 matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET? Andrew Heaney will oppose rising star Ronel Blanco in the pitching matchup today.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Texas Rangers (+120) at 912 Houston Astros (-142); o/u 9

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 13, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rangers vs. Astros: Public Bettors Backing Home Favorite

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garcia has monster day vs. Houston

Adolis García went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases against the Astros on Friday. He also drew two walks. The pair of steals for García gives him four on the season, as he continues to show off his power/speed combo that has made him one of the more reliable fantasy outfielders over the past few seasons. He’s now slashing .315/.377/.593 on the year. That’ll play.

Tucker swat pair of home runs in loss

Kyle Tucker swatted a pair of homers with three RBI in a 12-8 loss to the Rangers on Friday. Tucker has gone deep twice in a pair of games this year, and those contests are responsible for all four homers this year for the outfielder. He took Dane Dunning deep in the first, and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh to make the score 12-5 Rangers. Tucker has notoriously gotten off to slow starts in the past, so the fact he’s already depositing the ball over the fence to open 2024 is certainly a positive development.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Houston

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Texas’ last 7 games against Houston

Astros are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Texas

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Houston’s last 11 games when playing at home against Texas

Rangers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Heaney was shelled for six runs over 3 2/3 innings in a loss to this same Astros team on Monday. He surrendered a pair of runs right out of the game, then was unable to complete four innings during a disastrous outing. He gave up four hits, including a two-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in the second inning, and handed out three free passes as well.

Blanco, meanwhile, followed up his no-hitter against the Blue Jays by delivering another outstanding performance last Sunday night versus Texas. He allowed just one hit while walking four over six shutout innings. He held the Rangers without a hit until Garcia smacked a two-out single in the sixth inning. Blanco now owns a 0.47 WHIP across his 15 innings. Take Houston to rebound today.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -142