Rangers vs. Astros Game 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

Nathan Eovaldi will oppose Framber Valdez in Sunday night’s pitching matchup between Texas and Houston at 8:03 p.m. ET. With the home team listed as favorites and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s Rangers vs. Astros Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Rangers (+105) v. Houston Astros (-125); o/u 8.5

8:03 PM ET, Sunday, Oct. 22nd, 2023

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rangers vs. Astros Game 6 MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 53% of moneyline wagers have been placed on the Rangers.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Corey Seager has five hits and one RBI this series. Lower expected production from the star. His impact may be trending up/. First two games of the series he had four strikeouts. Since then he has not struck out once and hit a home run.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Alex Bregman was one of three Houston players Thursday to record an RBI. He is hitting .210 for the series. Has a pair of home runs as well. Look for Bregman to strike at critical junctures.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Series averages 7.4 runs a game

Rangers have last five road playoff games when an underdog

Total has gone over in three of five series games

Total has gone over in Houston this series 1 of 2 games

Rangers vs. Astros Game 6 MLB Betting Prediction

The pick reflects how the AL West division race went. Rangers raced out to a lead until Houston’s stamina wore them down. Defending champs do not waste elimination opportunities. Texas ascended too quick and have not respond strongly enough to give confidence to win the series, let alone one game in Houston. Lay the points once more this series.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 6 Prediction: Houston ML (-125)