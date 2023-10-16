Rangers vs. Astros Game 2 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following Texas’ upset win in Game 1 of the ALDS, which side will come through in the Rangers vs. Astros Game 2 matchup on Monday afternoon? Nathan Eovaldi will oppose Framber Valdez in today’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Texas Rangers (+110) at 966 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 8.5

4:37 p.m. ET, Monday, October 16, 2023

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rangers vs. Astros Game 2 Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

Evan Carter went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored on Sunday night as the Rangers triumphed over the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS. Carter smacked a hustle double under the glove of Astros’ first baseman Jose Abreu off of Justin Verlander in the second inning, then raced around to score the game’s first run on an RBI single off the bat of Jonah Heim. That would wind up being all of the run support that Jordan Montgomery and company would require in this one. The 21-year-old phenom also made a pair of stellar defensive catches in center field — including one on Alex Bregman that started a killer double play in the eighth inning. For the postseason, Carter is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

Yordan Alvarez had a rough night at the dish as the Astros dropped Game 1 of the ALCS to the Rangers on Sunday night, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The 26-year-old slugger faced left-hander Jordan Montgomery in each of his first three at-bats — and all three times he went down swinging at a curveball. The second time, came with two men on base and two outs in the third inning. He then bounced out weakly to first base off of Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning. He’s still having a phenomenal postseason — hitting .350 (7-for-20) with four homers and six RBI.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

The Rangers are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing Texas

Houston is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games

Rangers vs. Astros Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. I realize that the final in Game 1 was 2-0. That said, the current Houston roster has a .313 batting average against Eovaldi and a .412 wOBA to boot. They also have a .520 expected slugging percentage against Eovaldi, as well as a .366 xwOBA. On the other side, the Rangers haven’t been able to jump Vladez in the same manner that the Astros have owned Eovaldi, but this Texas team is on fire. The Rangers should be able to come up with enough runs to help push the final score over the total.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: RANGERS/ASTROS OVER 8.5