Rangers vs. Astros Game 1 ALDS Odds, Prediction & Trends

Jordan Montgomery starts for the Rangers against the Astros’ Justin Verlander. These AL West rivals fought all season to decide a division title. The threat of meeting in the postseason made the fight for home field worth it. A total of thirteen meetings in the regular season these teams have expectations of each other. This Rangers vs. Astros series will come down to adjustments, pitching, and execution.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Texas Rangers (+117) v. 964 Houston Astros Mariners (-141); o/u 8.5

8:15 PM ET, Sunday, Oct.. 15th, 2023

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 59% of moneyline wagers have been placed on the Astros.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Jordan Montgomery has pitched in two postseason games for a total of eleven innings. In the playoffs he has held a 3.2 ERA, gave up fifteen hits, and threw seven strikeouts. In both games he’ss pitched in, one against Tampa the other against Baltimore, the Rangers have won. Jordan must continue to raise his play with Max Scherzer still out. His presence is critical to a competitive Rangers team.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Justin Verlander pitched one game against the Twins in the ALDS. He went six innings and gave up four hits, six strikeouts, three walks, and no runs. The veteran showed poise and execution. With sufficient rest this deep in the playoffs expect another strong start. As the series lengthens and rotation shortens, do keep an eye on him.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 4-1 in their last 5 games.

The totals have gone OVER in 45 of Astros’ 81 last games at home

Rangers are 42-39 in their road games against the spread

Texas is 2-3 in its last 5 games

Rangers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Verlander had such a quality start against Minnesota his first game this postseason it is difficult to pick against him until he shows more weakness. The combination of Verlander’s pitching, the Astros’ home field, and ability to look at the Rangers and flash the division title pushes me towards Houston in game 1. The Rangers are a good team able to win this series. Until I see the Rangers prove an ability to win in this series though Houston will be the pick.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 1 Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -142