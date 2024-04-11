Pirates vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jared Jones set to oppose Ranger Suarez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Thursday’s Pirates vs. Phillies series opener at 6:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Pittsburgh Pirates (+124) at 906 Philadelphia Phillies (-146); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Pirates vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bednar blows another save for PIT

David Bednar took a blown save and a loss after giving up four runs in the ninth against the Tigers on Tuesday. Bednar could not find the curve today and actually plunked two batters while throwing it six times. He also issued a leadoff walk. The three basehits against him were all pretty soft — one would have been the routinest of outs if the infield hadn’t been drawn in — but he dug his own grave with the free baserunners.

This is already Bednar’s third blown save, though the first two were one-run games and still ended up as wins for the Pirates. In fact, he had come into this one with a 6/0 K/BB and just three hits allowed in four innings. So, we’re not too worried about Bednar for the long haul. Still, the Pirates might want to give him a little break from closing and try to find a consistent routine for him for a couple of weeks after he missed most of the spring with a lat injury. If so, Aroldis Chapman would become the favorite for saves.

Realmuto collects two hits vs. STL

J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-5 and scored two of the Phillies’ four runs against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Realmuto was fine to catch today after leaving Tuesday’s game with a neck contusion. He’s started 10 of the Phillies’ 12 games thus far.

Pirates vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Pirates are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Pittsburgh’s last 21 games on the road

Pirates vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Suarez has looked sharp in the early going, posting a 1-0 record with a 4.09 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP. He has walked just one batter this season while striking out 11.

Suarez will oppose the rookie right-hander Jones, who is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across his first 11 2/3 big-league innings. Jones also owns a dazzling 17:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. While the Phillies boast a formidable lineup, they have been held to four or fewer runs in five of their last seven games.

Pirates vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9