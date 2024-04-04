Pirates vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After the game came up just short of the 8.5-run total on Wednesday, will the Pirates vs. Nationals matchup cash the over on Thursday for bettors? These two teams will wrap up their series from Nationals Park at 4:05 p.m. ET today.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Pittsburgh Pirates (-130) at 952 Washington Nationals (+110); o/u 8.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Pirates vs. Nationals: Bettors backing Pittsburgh coming off loss

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suwinski hits solo shot on Wednesday

Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two runs scored on Wednesday against the Nationals. Suwinski came into the game with just two hits through his first five games. He doubled that number with a pair of hits on Wednesday, including his first home run of the season, a solo shot off Robert Garcia in the sixth inning. It was only the third start of the season for the 25-year-old outfielder as the Pirates had faced five consecutive left-handers to open the year.

Garcia Jr. has three-hit day

Luis Garcia Jr. went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two runs scored against the Pirates on Wednesday. Garcia Jr. had an excellent day at the plate, collecting three hits, all doubles. He drove in a run in the second inning before coming around to score on a base hit by CJ Abrams. Another double in the sixth put him in scoring position for Ildemaro Vargas, who brought Garcia Jr. in to score with a double. The 23-year-old second baseman is now 5-for-15 to start the year after the three-hit day.

Pirates vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Pirates are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

Nationals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Martin Perez allowed only one run to the Marlins in his Pirates debut last Friday, but he allowed six hits on 10 hard-hit balls and also issued three walks. Another indication that his final stat line was somewhat misleading was the fact that the Pirates handed him a four run lead, yet the coaching staff didn’t trust him to get the final two outs he needed for the win.

Speaking of hard hits, Nationals’ starter Josiah Gray allowed an average exit velocity of over 100 mph on five of the six different pitch types he threw last Thursday in a loss to the Reds. If both pitchers allow that much hard contact again today, the over should cash easily for bettors.

Pirates vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5