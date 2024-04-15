Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Pirates vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Pirates vs. Mets

    Martin Perez will oppose Adrian Houser in Monday night’s Pirates vs. Mets pitching matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET. Will Pittsburgh pull off yet another upset to start its season? Or is New York the better bet as slight home favorites?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 Pittsburgh Pirates (+108) at 906 New York Mets (-126); o/u 8

    7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Pirates vs. Mets: Public Bettors Favoring Underdog

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Hayes collects two hits in win vs. Phillies

    Ke’Bryan Hayes went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 9-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday. The double was hit hard at 104.6 mph off the bar and while the home runs have not been there for Hayes so far, he’s pulling and lifting the ball more than he has in his career and hitting the ball with authority. He’s now slashing .290/.400/.371 on the season and the power feels like it will come.

    Diaz records third save despite allowing HR

    Edwin Díaz recorded his third save despite giving up a solo homer in the ninth Sunday versus the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino hit the homer and spoiled the shutout in what had been a 2-0 game. It’s the first earned run Díaz has allowed in six innings this season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

    Mets are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Pirates are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against NY Mets

    Mets are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    Pirates vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Pittsburgh. I don’t care how much previous success the Mets have had against the Pirates, if oddsmakers are going to keep giving us plus odds with Pittsburgh, I’m not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. Will they fade at some point like they did following a hot start last season? Probably, but that doesn’t mean we should ride the Bucs for the moment. Only the Royals (+37), Brewers (+31) and Guardians (+29) have a higher run differential than the Pirates (+24) and they’ve won seven out of their last 10 games.

    Pirates vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +108

