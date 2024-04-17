Pirates vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Bailey Falter set to oppose Luis Severino in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday afternoon’s Pirates vs. Mets matinee at 1:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Pittsburgh Pirates (+126) at 906 New York Mets (-148); o/u 8

1:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Pirates vs. Mets: Public Bettors Favoring Home Team

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Reynolds collects RBI in loss to NYM

Bryan Reynolds went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in the Pirates’ loss to the Mets on Tuesday. Reynolds singled in the fifth inning to drive in Alika Williams, giving the Pirates their first run of the day. He’s hit safely in seven of his last eight games while also sprinkling four walks over that span.

Alonso hits double, scores in win vs. PIT

Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in Tuesday’s win over the Pirates. In a game that didn’t feature much offense for the four-hit Mets, Alonso’s two hits proved to be huge. A single by Alonso in the seventh inning was followed by a Joey Wendle double that moved Alonso over to third, which later allowed him to score on a balk by Jose Hernandez before Hernandez had even thrown a pitch. Alonso is now hitting .269 on the year and has totaled 11 hits in his last seven games.

Pirates vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Pirates are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against NY Mets.

Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday when playing at home.

Pirates are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against NY Mets.

Pirates vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. I’m not sure why the Mets aren’t a pricier favorite today, but I’ll gladly spend the -148 to take them against the Pirates. Falter pitched well in his last two starts and is now 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA. That said, he’s not a high strikeout pitcher (he only has six through his 15 innings for work this season) and the Mets are one of the top left-handed hitting teams in baseball thus far (131 wRC+).

Meanwhile, Severino has been solid. He’s 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. He earned his first win with the Mets last Friday when he allowed just one run on one hit over five innings against the Royals. Walks have been an issue, but the Pirates don’t pose much of a threat against righties (96 wRC+), so Severino should be fine.

Pirates vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -148