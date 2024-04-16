Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Pirates vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Pirates vs. Mets

    With Jared Jones set to oppose Jose Quintana in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for Tuesday night’s Pirates vs. Mets matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Pittsburgh Pirates (+112) at 956 New York Mets (-132); o/u 7.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Pirates vs. Mets: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Jones recorded eight strikeouts vs. PHI

    Jared Jones recorded eight strikeouts and allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings on Thursday in a loss to the Phillies. Jones authored yet another brilliant performance, limiting Philadelphia’s strong lineup to just a fourth-inning solo homer by Alec Bohm until he coughed up a two-run shot to Brandon Marsh in the seventh inning. He generated 15 swinging strikes and finishing with a 33 percent CSW.

    The 22-year-old top pitching prospect has induced a surreal 58 swinging strikes in his first three career starts. He’ll carry a strong 4.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 25/2 K/BB ratio across 18 innings (three starts) into a road tilt on Tuesday against the Mets. Simply put, he’s the real deal.

    Lindor collects two hits vs. PIT

    Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk on Monday in the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Pirates. Lindor continues to slowly snap out of an early-season spiral at the plate with his second straight multi-hit performance and has notched at least one hit in six of his last eight contests since April 7. It’s going to take awhile for the 30-year-old superstar shortstop’s surface stats to rebound, but it’s a relief for fantasy managers that he’s starting to show signs of life at the dish again after a tough two-week stretch at the outset of the year.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of NY Mets’ last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Pittsburgh’s last 28 games played on a Tuesday when on the road

    Pirates vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Mets are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 4-1 in their last five home games and are 4-1 in their last five games against National League foes. On the other side, the Pirates are just 3-10 in their last 13 games against the Mets and are 3-12 in their last 15 games when playing at Citi Field.

    Pirates vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -132

