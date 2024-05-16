Pirates vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pirates vs. Cubs series will start on Thursday night at 7:40 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. With the Cubs listed as home moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Pittsburgh Pirates (+116) at 954 Chicago Cubs (-134); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Pirates vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

McCutchen collects three hits, including solo home run

Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a solo homer on Wednesday in the Pirates’ lopsided defeat at the hands of the Brewers. McCutchen was arguably the lone ray of sunshine on a brutal afternoon for Pittsburgh, tallying nearly half of their eight hits in a one-sided affair at American Family Field. The 37-year-old veteran designated hitter scored the first run of the contest on Connor Joe’s third-inning sacrifice fly before going deep in garbage time with a seventh-inning blast off Brewers reliever Jared Koening for his fifth long ball of the season.

Suzuki hits home run, doubles in win

Seiya Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, and two runs scored in a win over the Braves on Wednesday. The home run was Suzuki’s first since coming off the IL with an oblique strain. The injury came at an inopportune time with Suzuki slashing .305/.368/.525 with a 151 wRC+ before getting hurt. Wednesday is a great sign that he’s fully healthy and ready to start another hot streak.

Pirates vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games against Pittsburgh.

Chi Cubs are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games against Chi Cubs.

Pirates vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Pirates’ last eight games overall, has cashed in five out of their last seven games against National League opponents and is 5-2 in their last seven divisional games. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Cubs’ last 11 games against the Pirates and is a perfect 6-0 in their last six home games versus Pittsburgh.

Pirates vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5