Pirates vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pirates vs. Cubs series will wrap in Sunday afternoon’s Pirates vs. Cubs matchup at 2:20 p.m. ET. With Mitch Keller set to oppose Jameson Taillon in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s series finale?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Pittsburgh Pirates (+106) at 906 Chicago Cubs (-124); o/u 7.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Pirates vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning Favoring Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hayes scheduled to resume baseball activities next week

Ke’Bryan Hayes (back) is scheduled to resume baseball activities early next week. Hayes was shipped to the injured list last weekend with back inflammation, but it sounds like he’s going to make it back to Pittsburgh in short order. He’s expected to resume fielding and hitting early next week and might not require a rehab assignment before returning.

Morel drives in Cubs’ winning run

Christopher Morel went 1-for-3, driving in the winning run in the Cubs’ 1-0 win over the Pirates on Saturday. The Cubs and Pirates were scoreless going into the bottom of the ninth in what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel. Cody Bellinger reached scoring position with a one-out double off David Bednar. Morel followed with a base hit to walk it off, bringing Bellinger home for the winning run. The 24-year-old slugger is hitting .217/.300/.416 with nine homers, 32 RBI, and four steals across 190 plate appearances.

Pirates vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 18-7 SU in their last 25 games against Pittsburgh

Pirates are 7-18 SU in their last 25 games against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games played on a Sunday

Pirates are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games on the road

Pirates vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Pirates’ last 11 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the National League and is 7-3 in their last 10 divisional games. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Cubs’ last 11 games against the Pirates and is 8-1 in their last nine home games versus Pittsburgh.

Pirates vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5