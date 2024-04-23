Close Menu
    Phillies vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Phillies vs. Reds

    Cristopher Sanchez will oppose Andrew Abbott in Tuesday night’s Phillies vs. Reds matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET. With the Reds listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best play on the board tonight at the Great American Ball Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 Philadelphia Phillies (-124) at 902 Cincinnati Reds (+106); o/u 9

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

    The Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

    Phillies vs. Reds: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Clemens hits three-run homer vs. Reds

    Kory Clemens went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run on Monday against the Reds. Not bad for being the substitute for Bryce Harper. Clemens started at first base Monday night after Harper was placed on paternity leave and made the most of his opportunity when he took one deep against Casey Legumina in the eighth inning to extend Philadelphia’s lead to seven. It’s a nice baseball story, but for fantasy managers with Harper, you’re likely using another player on your roster than scooping up Clemens for a couple games.

    De La Cruz hitless on Monday

    Elly De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and stole a base in Monday’s 7-0 shutout loss against the Phillies. To be fair to De La Cruz, no one is really doing well against Ranger Suárez, but the 22-year-old phoenom did pick up another stolen base, which was his 11th on the season. De La Cruz has cooled off a bit, going hitless in two of his past three games, but prior to Monday’s game he was able to get north of a .300 batting average so fantasy managers shouldn’t sweat too much given the talent that comes with the Reds shortstop.

    Phillies are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games against Philadelphia

    Reds are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League

    Phillies vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. Both of these offenses are capable of doing some damage against left-handers, but Sanchez and Abbott enter play tonight in good form. Sanchez struck out 10 batters with one unearned run allowed across six innings in a win over the Rockies last Wednesday. He now owns a 2.53 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP on the season.

    Abbott, meanwhile, pitched well in a tough-luck loss against the Mariners last Wednesday afternoon. He racked up six strikeouts over six innings of two-run ball and now owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. I’ll side with the pitchers tonight.

    Phillies vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9

