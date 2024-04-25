Phillies vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Zack Wheeler will oppose Nick Martinez in Thursday afternoon’s Phillies vs. Reds matchup at 1:10 p.m. ET. Will the Phillies cash as a road favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Philadelphia Phillies (-156) at 904 Cincinnati Reds (+132); o/u 8

12:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Phillies vs. Reds: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bohm finishes 4-for-4 vs. CIN

Alec Bohm finished 4-for-4 with two RBI and a walk against the Reds on April 26 on Wednesday. It’s worth wondering if the Phillies might have another win or two if they had just left Bohm in cleanup spot, which is where he finished last year, to begin this season. He’s batting .337.430/.558 in 100 plate appearances. He did hit cleanup tonight, though that’s probably just because usual cleanup man J.T. Realmuto had the night off.

De La Cruz collects three hits

Elly De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a double and three steals as the Reds topped the Phillies 7-4 on Wednesday. De La Cruz has finally gotten to ascend to the second spot in the lineup that he was expected to fill during spring training. and he’s batting .313/.412/.820 in 97 plate appearances. He’s stolen 15 bases in 18 attempts, and he seems like the best bet of anyone to lead the majors in that category this season.

Phillies vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Reds are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Phillies are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played in April

Reds are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Phillies vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 14-6 in the Phillies’ last 20 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 road games and is 13-4 in their last 17 games as an opponent in the National League. On the other side, the under is 16-6 in their last 22 games played on a Thursday and is 9-3 in their last 12 home games played on a Thursday.

Phillies vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8