Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Phillies vs. Reds

    Zack Wheeler will oppose Nick Martinez in Thursday afternoon’s Phillies vs. Reds matchup at 1:10 p.m. ET. Will the Phillies cash as a road favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Philadelphia Phillies (-156) at 904 Cincinnati Reds (+132); o/u 8

    12:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

    Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

    Phillies vs. Reds: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Bohm finishes 4-for-4 vs. CIN

    Alec Bohm finished 4-for-4 with two RBI and a walk against the Reds on April 26 on Wednesday. It’s worth wondering if the Phillies might have another win or two if they had just left Bohm in cleanup spot, which is where he finished last year, to begin this season. He’s batting .337.430/.558 in 100 plate appearances. He did hit cleanup tonight, though that’s probably just because usual cleanup man J.T. Realmuto had the night off.

    De La Cruz collects three hits

    Elly De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a double and three steals as the Reds topped the Phillies 7-4 on Wednesday. De La Cruz has finally gotten to ascend to the second spot in the lineup that he was expected to fill during spring training. and he’s batting .313/.412/.820 in 97 plate appearances. He’s stolen 15 bases in 18 attempts, and he seems like the best bet of anyone to lead the majors in that category this season.

    Phillies are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Reds are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

    Phillies are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played in April

    Reds are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

    Phillies vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 14-6 in the Phillies’ last 20 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 road games and is 13-4 in their last 17 games as an opponent in the National League. On the other side, the under is 16-6 in their last 22 games played on a Thursday and is 9-3 in their last 12 home games played on a Thursday.

    Phillies vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com