    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Phillies vs. Giants

    With Taijuan Walker set to oppose Blake Snell in Monday’s Phillies vs. Giants matchup, what’s the smart bet this evening? First pitch from Oracle Park is set for 5:05 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Philadelphia Phillies (-112) at 910 San Francisco Giants (-104); o/u 8

    5:05 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Phillies vs. Giants: Public Bettors Favor Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Marsh has productive day in loss to Rockies

    Brandon Marsh went 2-for-2 with a walk and a caught stealing in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday. Marsh has cooled down from his strong start to the season, coming into the game hitting just .222 in 18 games in Marsh with no home runs after belting six in his first 28 games. It seems that Marsh changed his pull-heavy approach from April which led to a high strikeout rate but strong power numbers. Marsh is now striking out less but also pulling the ball less and slugging .259 in May compared to .505 in April. His early-season power was never going to continue, but his new approach makes him less interesting in fantasy leagues.

    Wisely hits solo home run in loss to Mets

    Brett Wisely went 2-for-3 with a solo home run on Sunday against the Mets. The usually soft-hitting Wisely smacked his first homer of the season and third of his career off Sean Manaea in this one. He expects to play sparingly with Marco Luciano getting the bulk of starts at shortstop since being called up by San Francisco, but has started back to back games with Luciano struggling some on defense.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 13 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 13 games played in May

    Phillies vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 23-6 in their last 29 games overall, are 11-4 in their last 15 road games and are 17-4 in their last 21 matchups against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the Giants are just 1-6 in their last seven games versus the Phillies and are 2-6 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League East.

    Phillies vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -112

