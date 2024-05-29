Phillies vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Phillies vs. Giants series will be wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. Will the Giants sweep the Phillies? Or will Philadelphia at least salvage one game in this series when Cristopher Sanchez opposes Kyle Harrison in their pitching matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Philadelphia Phillies (-132) at 904 San Francisco Giants (+112); o/u 7.5

3:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Phillies vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stott runs cold on Tuesday night

Bryson Stott, who didn’t start Monday, went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Stott has run extremely hot and cold this season, posting a .559 OPS over his first 25 games and a 1.242 OPS over his subsequent 18 games. Now he’s back in another drought, having gone 2-for-28 in his last eight games. The good news is that he’s struck out just three times during that span. He still projects as a useful MI in mixed leagues going forward.

Matos plays hero for Giants on Tuesday night

Luis Matos delivered a game-winning sac fly in the bottom of the 10th as the Giants bested the Phillies 1-0 on Tuesday. Matos was 0-for-3 in the contest before his fly to left entered the game. It’s hard to say if the Giants will keep both he and Heliot Ramos after Michael Conforto comes off the IL, something that should happen this weekend. The Giants consider Matos the better option in center, but Ramos has been the more impressive hitter to date.

Phillies vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 15 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 10 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 15 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games when playing as the favorite

Phillies vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies have dropped four out of their last five games but are still 30-10 in their last 40 games overall. They’re also 17-6 in their last 23 games against an opponent from the National League, are 11-4 in their last 15 games against a foe from the National League West and are 25-8 in their last 33 games when listed as a favorite.

Phillies vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -132